It’s Officially Time to Start Shopping for Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Clothes and Accessories for Under $50

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including a Levi’s denim jacket for 70 percent off.

Getty Images

Now that it’s March, the time has come to swap out your chunky sweaters, heavy parkas, and boots for the latest spring fashion. From floral dresses and maxi skirts to crochet tops and cropped jeans, Amazon’s fashion section is full of warm-weather styles at affordable prices, and we found the 30 cutest spring clothes, shoes, and accessories for under $50.

Our lists include surprisingly affordable finds from Levi’s, Reebok, New Balance, and Betsey Johnson. If you take advantage of these incredible steals now, we guarantee your future, sun-drenched self will thank you. Keep scrolling to check out our entire lineup of under-$50 trendy spring fashion on Amazon.

Spring Clothes Under $50:

The key to spring dressing is stocking up on lightweight pieces you can mix, match, and layer. Below, browse through breezy dresses and skirts, easy-to-wear knits, and versatile jackets, starting at $29.

Ever since the crochet fashion trend blew up last summer, we’ve been seeing loosely knit pieces everywhere. This $40 crochet pullover from The Drop is an easy, low-cost way to jump on the grandma-inspired bandwagon. Available in beige and olive green, the top is made from machine-washable cotton with a scalloped neckline, drop shoulders, and a boxy fit. You can style it casually with a pair of straight-leg jeans or dress it up with the matching crochet maxi skirt. Choose from sizes XXS through 5X.

Story continues

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com



An effortless maxi dress is another spring must-have, and this sleeveless Anrabess style has a few design elements that make it stand out. For one, it features a cutout in the back that’s complemented by a key-hole closure. Plus, the dress is cinched with elastic at the waist before flaring out into a tiered skirt, giving you shape even with all that fabric. Not to mention, it has convenient side pockets. The maxi comes in 18 colors and sizes S through XL.

Amazon

Shop now: $32 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com



To wear over your new spring dress, grab this Levi’s oversized denim jacket that’s on sale for 70 percent off. The jacket’s subtle rips give it an easy, lived-in look, while the light-wash denim is perfect for warmer weather. Throw the jacket on over leggings and a graphic tee for a casual, everyday outfit, or wear it with a floral dress or skirt to edge-up the ensemble.

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $98); amazon.com



Spring Shoes Under $50:

Now that you’ve stocked up on new clothes, you’ll need a new pair of shoes (or two) to elevate your outfits. We found sneakers, flats, sandals, and mules for under $50 that are right on trend.

2022 brought the resurgence of ballet flats, and in 2023, we’re taking the trend up a notch. This style from Dream Pairs has a pointed toe, along with an adjustable ankle strap that gives a true ballerina feel. Available in 14 colors and patterns, the flats have slip-resistant, rubber outsoles to keep you stable on your feet. We have a feeling you’ll be wearing these shoes everywhere from the office to nights out all spring and summer long.

Amazon

Shop now: $26 (Originally $37); amazon.com



A more casual style, these Dream Pairs slide sandals are the ideal throw-on-and-go shoes. The faux leather sandals come in five colors, each with puffy, criss-cross straps, padded insoles, and 1.57-inch platforms with rubber traction on the bottom. Wear these sandals with a swimsuit on the beach, jean shorts and a tee for a casual weekend day, or a sundress for a low-key gathering.

Amazon

Shop now: $37; amazon.com



You can never have too many pairs of white sneakers, and these Puma shoes are on sale for $47. The all-white sneakers have the brand’s classic logo on the sides, along with vent holes on the toes, ribbed details in the platforms, and a lace-up closure. According to one shopper, these sneakers are “so comfortable” that “they don't even need to be broken in.” That’s music to our ears.

Amazon

Shop now: $47 (Originally $70); amazon.com



Spring Accessories Under $50:

The final step in your Amazon spring fashion haul is the accessories department. Shop jewelry, sunglasses, hats, and bags to put the finishing touches on your warm weather fits.

Believe it or not, this 14-karat gold-plated dome ring is on sale for just $12 at Amazon. One shopper, who called it their “favorite ring ever,” said it “doesn’t tarnish,” even though they wear the ring “all the time.” Whether you already have your ring stacks started or are just beginning your jewelry collection, the croissant-style ring is timeless and will match a wide range of pieces, both in gold and other metals.

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $13); amazon.com



Continuing on with the gold theme, these retro-inspired, oversized sunglasses are the cool-girl statement piece your wardrobe is missing. The polarized frames come with a cleaning cloth and both hard and soft cases, so you can keep the glasses protected, regardless of the size of your bag on any given day. As one shopper said, the sunnies “have such a high-quality feel to them and look so good on everyone.”

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $20); amazon.com



And finally, this faux leather shoulder bag in spring-ready pastel blue is the pick-me-up you need to make it through the end of winter. The mini hobo bag has a braided handle, along with a patterned interior lining, zipper closure up top, and both a zippered and slip pocket inside. Thanks to its simple silhouette and high-quality construction, this bag can easily go from day to night all spring and summer long.

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.