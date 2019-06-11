Officially official: The Raiders will be on 'Hard Knocks' this summer

Coach Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders are the team featured on "Hard Knocks" during training camp this year. (AP)

On Tuesday afternoon, Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden twice — and unprompted — brought up “Hard Knocks,” the hit HBO behind-the-scenes series that gives fans a look at what training camp is like for NFL teams.

With Gruden entering his second season with the Raiders, the trade for Antonio Brown, the signings of Vontaze Burfict and Richie Incognito and the general interest in Oakland, it’s been believed for weeks that they’d be the team featured on the series this year.

Lo and behold, the Raiders just dropped this teaser on Twitter:

"Everybody wants to be a Raider. Now they’ll find out what it takes to become one."



We'll see you in August: https://t.co/dZ1LvS7gRv #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/rTz6AnrCbl — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) June 11, 2019

“Everybody wants to be a Raider. Now they’ll find out what it takes to become one,” reads the tweet with the video, which shows low aerial shots of the team’s Napa, California, practice facility.

“If you’re a fan of football or great storytelling, ‘Hard Knocks’ with the Oakland Raiders is going to be must-see television,” HBO Sports vice president Peter Nelson said in a statement posted on the team’s website. “We are so grateful to this storied franchise for opening up its doors and allowing HBO and NFL Films to spend the summer with the Raiders in what promises to be a compelling and engaging training camp.”

Crews will be headed to the Bay Area and likely the homes of some players in the coming weeks; once the Raiders descend on Napa Valley, a 30-person NFL Films crew will be on site, shooting over 1,700 hours of footage.

The Raiders play one of their preseason games in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada against the Green Bay Packers, so we’ll probably get a look at what it takes to get an entire NFL team and coaches ready for an international trip.

“Hard Knocks: Training camp with the Oakland Raiders” will debut on Aug. 6.

