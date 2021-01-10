These Are Officially the Most-Loved Workout Clothes on Amazon — and They’re All Under $30
Amazon
If you want to put your best (and most stylish) foot forward as you kick off your New Year's resolutions, you'll need the best gear out there — and according to Amazon reviewers, these surprisingly affordable finds are it.
Amazon recently revealed its most-loved activewear styles, and over 300 pieces made the list. To earn a spot, every piece had to achieve at least a four-star rating overall along with praise-filled reviews from shoppers. Tons of under-$30 leggings, hoodies, shorts, and more are included. And we took it a step further by curating a list of workout clothes that racked up at least 1,000 perfect reviews each.
Amazon's Most-Loved Activewear:
Hanes Cool Dri Performance Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $8.99 (orig. $15)
Hanes V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt, $6–$21.36
Spalding Bootleg Yoga Pants, $18.74 (orig. $24.99)
Hanes Jersey Short, $6.96 (orig. $10)
Just My Size Plus-Size Cooldri Tank, $7.96 (orig. $15)
Hanes Full-Zip Hooded Jacket, $11.27
Champion Jogger Pants, $21.84
Just My Size Plus-Size Full Zip Fleece Hoodie, $12.96 (orig. $18.68)
Under Armour Tech V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $19.24 (orig. $24.99)
Ettellut Full-Length Basic Leggings, $13.99 (orig. $15.99)
Oalka Yoga Leggings, $20.99
Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Capri Leggings, $8.98 (orig. $15)
Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pants, $20.99
Popular leggings start at just $9 (hello, super soft capris), including several different styles. Shoppers can stock up on basic full-length leggings from Ettellut, which have earned over 1,900 perfect ratings. Jogger pants, stretchy bootleg yoga pants, and biker shorts are also among the list of Amazon shopper favorites.
Those planning to exercise outdoors will appreciate pieces they can layer, like Crz Yoga's seamless long sleeve shirt and C9 Champion's full-zip jacket, which offers a longer sleeve length and thumbholes to keep your wrists and hands warm. A simple sweatshirt is another cold-weather staple, and according to owners, Hanes' v-notch pullover is warm and cozy — and the best part is that it starts at just $6.
All of this versatile gear can be used for exercising — whether you're working out at home, frequenting the gym, or hitting the pavement — but they're also great for lounging around the house or running errands, ensuring they'll get tons of wear. Browse all 300 of Amazon's most-loved activewear pieces or start with our under-$30 list, below.
Amazon
Buy It! Baleaf High Waist Biker Yoga Shorts, $19.99; amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Hanes Cool Dri Performance Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $8.99 (orig. $15); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Hanes V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt, $6–$21.36; amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Spalding Bootleg Yoga Pants, $18.74 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Neleus Dry Fit Tank Top Three-Pack, $21.59; amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Hanes Jersey Short, $6.96 (orig. $10); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Just My Size Plus-Size Cooldri Tank, $7.96 (orig. $15); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Hanes Full-Zip Hooded Jacket, $11.27; amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Champion Jogger Pants, $21.84; amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Just My Size Plus-Size Full Zip Fleece Hoodie, $12.96 (orig. $18.68); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Redqenting High Waist Seamless Leggings, $24.99; amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Under Armour Tech V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $19.24 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Ettellut Full-Length Basic Leggings, $13.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Crz Yoga Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt, $24; amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Oalka Yoga Leggings, $20.99; amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Capri Leggings, $8.98 (orig. $15); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pants, $20.99; amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Hawthorne Athletic 7/8-Length High Waist Leggings, $25.99; amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! C9 Champion Full-Zip Cardio Jacket, $29.99; amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Ajisai Drawstring Jogger Sweatpants, $29.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.