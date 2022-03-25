It’s officially Hot Girl Walk season — here are 6 things you need to amp up your walk

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

During the summer of 2021, we saw the birth of the almighty “Hot Girl Walk.” The trend, started by user @exactlylikeothergirls, took over TikTok, and it hasn’t cooled off since.

The premise of a Hot Girl Walk is actually super simple: Just carve out some time in your day for fresh air and self-reflection while going on a relatively long and brisk walk. There are really no rules beyond these three things you must think about:

What you’re grateful for How hot you are Things you want to achieve

What a Hot Girl Walk is not is a weight loss routine or solution — that goes against the ethos of the Hot Girl Walk! With a Hot Girl Walk, no matter your gender, you are making time for yourself and your well-being.

Like we said before, there are no real rules when it comes to a Hot Girl Walk besides your three lines of thought. With that, there are a couple of things that might make your routine a little bit better, according to the actual thousands of videos on TikTok from fellow Hot Girl Walkers.

What You Need for Your Hot Girl Walk

1. A really comfortable pair of sneakers

While the Hot Girl Walk was originally intended to be four miles long, not everyone has the time or the endurance to do that daily! Still, you’re going to be walking… a lot. That means you need a durable pair of shoes.

Credit: Zappos

Buy Now

Buy Now

2. Wireless headphones for your Hot Girl Walk playlist

Whether you’re walking through quiet suburban streets or crossing a busy avenue during rush hour, you need something to drown out the outside world.

Buy Now

Buy Now

3. An outfit that makes you feel hot as heck

Story continues

Comfort is key, but so is feeling good in what you’re wearing. Maybe that’s just an old tee with a pair of sweats, or it’s a matching workout set! Perhaps you feel like throwing on an exercise dress or a unitard! You do you, bud. As long as you *feel* hot — because you already look it.

Credit: Girlfriend Collective

Buy Now

Credit: Girlfriend Collective

Buy Now

Credit: Outdoor Voices

Buy Now

4. Sun protection!!

Since Hot Girl Walks are supposed to take place outside, sun protection is a non-negotiable! Hot Girl Walks are all about thriving and loving yourself, so what we’re not going to do is get skin cancer.

Credit: Supergoop!

Buy Now

Credit: Supergoop!

Buy Now

Credit: Madewell

Buy Now

5. Aesthetic wrist and ankle weights just for fun

Weights are absolutely not necessary for a Hot Girl Walk. But, they do give an extra oomph of resistance and influencers like Tinx make them look like so much fun.

Credit: Bala

Buy Now

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

6. Something to hold all of the essentials

A fanny pack or belt bag is truly a must. Grab one that is durable, stylish and can hold everything from your phone, keys, hand sanitizer and a pair of sunglasses.

Credit: CALPAK

If you liked this story, shop these editor-approved spring picks from Nordstrom.

The post It’s officially Hot Girl Walk season — here are 6 things you need to amp up your walk appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

This perfect summer dress is only $50, so I immediately bought it in both colors

The Dyson Airwrap is finally back in stock — here's where to buy it

The 10 most viral beauty products TikTok is buying at the Sephora sale

Green is majorly trending right now, so I found 18 fresh home decor ideas to shop