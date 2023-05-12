You Can Officially Buy YEEZY Products Again, Without Fully Supporting Kanye West

About seven months after adidas decided to terminate its partnership with Kanye West, the sportswear label has confirmed that it's set to continue selling YEEZY products -- but this time, it won't be to support the controversial rapper.

Under his contract, Ye will still likely receive a 15% commission for every sale, however, adidas has confirmed that it'll be donating a partial amount of its proceeds to international organizations -- specifically ones which support the groups that Ye's offended in recent years.

The decision to continue selling the product came about as a result of the fact that over 1.3 billion USD worth of adidas YEEZY sneakers is currently in storage, and in a bid to find more sustainable ways to shift the product. "What we are trying to do now over time is to sell some of this merchandise… burning the goods would not be a solution," explains Bjørn Gulden, CEO of adidas.

Additionally, the decision follows Ye's attempt at selling YEEZY and Balenciaga hoodies for just $20 USD, a stunt which he announced in a viral video back in November last year.

At present, it's unclear how much stock will be released and which models it'll include, alongside how much of the proceeds will be donated to which organizations -- but we expect more information to be announced in the coming months.

