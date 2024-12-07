Official: Vlahovic’s return confirmed as Juventus name Bologna squad

Juventus officially confirmed Dusan Vlahovic’s return as they named a 23-player squad for their home match against Bologna on Saturday.

The game will kick off at 18:00 CET at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and the Serbia international is likely to be immediately included in Thiago Motta’s starting XI after missing all of his side’s games after November’s international break due to injury.

MILAN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 23: Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan is challenged by Nicolo Savona of Juventus during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Defender Nicolò Savona and midfielder Vasilije Adžić are also back to give the Old Lady a boost after Motta was forced to rely on a highly depleted squad for weeks.

The Bianconeri coach also gave 17-year-old Niccolò Rizzo his first senior-team call-up, to add depth to a defensive department still plagued by physical troubles which will prompt them to seek reinforcements in January.

Juventus squad for Bologna

Goalkeepers: Perin, Di Gregorio, Pinsoglio

Defenders: Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Savona, Pagnucco, Rizzo, Rouhi

Midfielders: Locatelli, Adzic, Koopmeiners, Thuram, Fagioli, Owusu

Forwards: Conceicao, Vlahovic, Yildiz, Weah, Pugno, Mbangula