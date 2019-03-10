It's official: The Toronto Raptors have clinched a playoff berth



The Toronto Raptors have secured a spot in the NBA postseason and, if you don’t count the first 66 games of their season, they didn’t have to do any work to earn it.

A 131-114 loss for the Charlotte Hornets against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night clinched the berth for the idle Raptors.

It marks the sixth straight season that the team will advance to the playoffs after only making it five times in the franchise’s first 18 years, as TSN’s Josh Lewenberg pointed out.

With 16 games remaining on the schedule, they’ll need to win 12 contests to match their franchise-best record of 59-23 posted last season.

Toronto, currently second in the Eastern Conference with a 47-19 record, is three games behind the Bucks (50-16) heading into the home stretch of the season.

