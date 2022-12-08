It's Official: These Are the Top Viral Beauty Finds From Amazon's Internet-Famous Storefront

Sophie Wirt
·6 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop popular beauty items under $25 from Laneige, L'oreal, and more.

<p>Amazon/ InStyle</p>

Amazon/ InStyle

Amazon is overflowing with beauty and skincare deals just in time for the holidays; finding the best of them, however, requires a bit of shopping-savvy and navigation know-how. That is, unless, you take a fasttrack to Amazon’s Internet-Famous storefront: a section on the site that has the internet abuzz with its curated, categorized lineup of highly-rated, highly-acclaimed products. For beauty lovers, it’s a cave of wonders, twinkling with tried-and-true treasures from L’Oreal, Sol De Janiero, Laneige, as well as countless other brands. Below you’ll find 10 of the best beauty buys from Amazon’s internet-famous hall of fame under $25.

Shop Editor-Loved Beauty Deals Under $25:

One of the inkiest mascaras money can buy, this fluffy-brushed gem is a mainstay in my makeup collection. As its name suggests, it packs a volumizing, ultra-pigmented punch, making it perfect for sultry makeup looks and evening affairs. A single swipe delivers an instant dash of sexy; if you’re like me, though, you’ll prefer piling it on to build the boldest lash look possible — which, thanks to its soft, fluttery finish, is totally possible, sans flaking.

Shop now: $9 (Originally $11); amazon.com

Amazon
Amazon

Why choose among Mario Badescu’s famously refreshing face mists when you can sample four of the greats? This set contains the fantastic four, in my opinion: the rosewater spray, a soft, floral spritz that smells, somehow, vaguely Parisian; the cucumber and green tea spray for a grounding midday dose of zen; orange blossom for a zesty, citrusy midday pick-me-up; and chamomile lavender, for misting yourself to sleep. Each is aloe-infused for added hydration.


Shop now: $20; amazon.com

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

With so many skincare products and so little space, I’ve commandeered a shelf on my boyfriend’s side of our bathroom. As my skincare collection has seeped into his space, I’ve noticed these patches disappearing more quickly than they once had. As it turns out, my beau is rather fond of these hydrocolloid dots — which, considering how well they work, is completely unsurprising. Apply overnight to a burgeoning blemish, and wake to a pimple that looks significantly less prominent. There’s no product, scent, or ointment; the blemish-busting magic is thanks to the gummy, gunk-absorbing hydrocolloid.

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

Essence
Essence

I tried this mascara after a friend and fellow beauty writer swore it outperformed any other she’d tried. Personally, I am partial to pigment and volume over length and flutter; if you, like my friend, are a fan of the latter effect, this mascara is for you. Its lengthening prowess is truly impressive, and at a fraction of the price of most mascara, it’s well worth stocking up.

Shop now: $5; amazon.com

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Incidentally, this is another indispensable staple for my aforementioned beauty writer pal. Shoppers love it, too, dubbing it a “must-have” and proclaiming that “all the hype is true.” I concur, especially in the dry winter months. This balmy ointment protects my lips from cracking and chapping and creates a smooth, supple canvas for lipstick. Plus, it comes in fun flavors, like sweet candy and berry.


Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Amazon
Amazon

I love the Dermaflash, but the replacement blades can get expensive — particularly if dermaplaning is part of your regular routine, as it is mine. In a pinch, these tiny, disposable dermaplaning tools have worked beautifully. Plus, they’re perfect for travel, or any other time you’d rather not lug around larger tools.


Shop now: $6; amazon.com

<p>amazon.com</p>

amazon.com

I could wax poetic about this cleanser; so, too, could shoppers, dermatologists, and virtually anyone I know who has tried it. As its name suggests, this face wash is decidedly hydrating. Texturally, it has a thin, creamy feel. It leaves skin feeling softer after just one use, and works over time to support the all-important skin barrier. For dry and oily skin types alike, it’s a stellar swap for a foaming cleanser during the skin-drying months of winter.


Shop now: $13 (Originally $16); amazon.com

amazon.com
amazon.com

Lauded by the likes of Kristin Chenowith, who uses this best-selling body oil on her wrinkles, this product has made a name for itself in the skincare world. It’s versatile: slather it anywhere on your face, body, or dry ends (I have). Shoppers swear this stuff helps fade stretch marks, too. However you end up using it, you can expect a soft, non-greasy finish.

Shop now: $22 (Originally $25); amazon.com

<p>Sol de Janeiro</p>

Sol de Janeiro

This Brazilian body cream lives up to its hype. Slathered on limbs, it imparts a sexy, soft sheen by virtue of its nourishing ingredients, like coconut oil and Cupuaçu Butter. I’d be remiss not to mention its scent, which, honestly, is the primary appeal for me— and for so many reviewers who rave about the stuff. Cozy, gourmand, and distinct from anything else you’ll ever smell, the signature Sol De Janeiro scent is an alluring mix of pistachio, caramel, and vanilla notes.

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Amazon is a goldmine of NYX setting sprays: Shop an array of finishes, ranging from matte to radiant to plump to dewy, depending on your skin type and preferred look. Each is as long-lasting and makeup-locking as the next.

Shop now: $8; amazon.com

Image

Amazon
Amazon

Of all the marvelous mascaras Maybelline makes, this one towers above the rest in the lengthening domain. According to reviewers, “one coat is enough” for extending lashes to their longest form. Fans of flexible brushes, which tend to thwart clumps better than their fluffy counterparts, will be happy to hear that this product has a bouncy, bendy tip that separates with utmost precision.

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Shop More Editor-Approved Beauty Deals:

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.

Latest Stories

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Laurent Dubreuil wins third gold at Four Continents speedskating championships

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships. Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint. The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252). "In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three go

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Hockey Eastern Ontario saw 3rd most discrimination calls in Canada, report says

    A Hockey Canada report released last week showed 512 penalties for discrimination were called by officials across the country in 2021-22, and 71 of them were from the Hockey Eastern Ontario — the third most of any association in Canada. The report, which was released late last week, details the application of a new rule Hockey Canada introduced in August 2021 meant to address maltreatment. A penalty call for discrimination in minor hockey, women's hockey and senior men's hockey has resulted in a

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Giannis-less Bucks cruise to 105-96 win over Hornets

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Portis scored 20 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-96 on Saturday night, despite missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, sat out with left knee soreness, one night after scoring 40 points in a home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Jordan Nwora added 17 points and Brook Lopez and Jevon Carter each scored 14 for the Bucks. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 26 points. Jalen McDaniels scored 21 and Kelly Oubre

  • Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin named Canada's top athlete of 2022

    Marie-Philip Poulin was surprised to hear she was the first female hockey player to win the Northern Star Award, but she expects to have some company soon. Poulin, the captain of Canada's women's team who led her team to Olympic and world championship gold in 2022, was named this year's recipient of the award given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. "Honestly, I didn't think I was the first one," the 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., said in a video conference on Wednesday when asked ab

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Watson rusty in return but Browns get 27-14 win over Texans

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson struggled in a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were plenty enough to give the Cleveland Browns a 27-14 win over the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. In the same stadium where he played his previous game, a rusty Watson threw for 131 yards with an interception in his debut for the Browns (5-7) against his former team in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension f

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy