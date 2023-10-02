‘Official sports bar of the Philadelphia Eagles’ opens outpost in KC Chiefs territory

First came Andy Reid. Then Yuengling beer. Now a new Philadelphia import has arrived in Kansas City: Chickie’s and Pete’s.

The “official sports bar of the Philadelphia Eagles” opened a local outpost in September on the second floor of the recently remodeled Bally’s Casino at 1800 E. Front St. in the East Bottoms.

Technically, it’s not Chickie’s and Pete’s first foray into Kansas City dining. The Philly-based chain previously operated concession stands inside Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums and Worlds of Fun.

But the Bally’s location is the first full-service bar and restaurant Chickie’s and Pete’s has opened in KC, featuring walls lined with TVs and seating for hundreds of guests.

The warm lobster roll: poached Maine lobster, garlic butter, and chives on a split-top bun.

It is unique among local sports bars in that the menu has a large selection of seafood offerings. Those include Lobster and Shrimp Nachos (which come topped with corn crema, pineapples, jalapenos, salsa and cheese; $20), lobster rolls (served hot or chilled; $35), crab cakes, mussels and clams. Philly cheesesteaks have their own section on the menu as well.

The restaurant is best known for its Crabfries, which do not contain any crab meat but are topped with Old Bay seasoning and melted cheese.

Founded in 1987 in Philadelphia, Chickie’s and Pete’s has been called the “godfather” of Philadelphia sports bars by Eater.

Kitchen hours are Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. The bar shuts down an hour before closing time. There is also a carryout counter.

