Official: Russian missile strikes cross into Poland

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The U.S. is investigating claims that Russia's war on Ukraine has spilled into NATO territory. House Republicans are keeping Kevin McCarthy as their leader. And the Grammy nominations are in.

👋 Hello! It's Laura Davis. It's Tuesday. It's time for the news. Let's dive in, shall we?

But first, here's the buzz: Did Mike Pence know about that bug on his head? Here's what he had to say in his new memoir about that famous fly and other viral moments.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Official: Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike

The United States is investigating reports that Russia's war on Ukraine spilled over into neighboring countries on Tuesday when missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two, a senior official said. Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets from east to west and causing widespread blackouts. Polish media reported that two people died after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine. The missile report raised fears of an escalation in the conflict because NATO members are committed to defending each other in case of attack. But experts said the incident does not mean the mutual defense clause, known as Article 5, is automatically invoked. Here's the latest.

Windows of an apartment building are illuminated during a blackout in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) ORG XMIT: XB101
Windows of an apartment building are illuminated during a blackout in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) ORG XMIT: XB101

McCarthy likely to be next House speaker

House Republicans chose Tuesday to keep Kevin McCarthy as their leader, making him the favorite to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as the next speaker when a new Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3. More than a dozen races are yet to be called, but Republicans are expected to narrowly secure control of the House when the vote counting ends. And in the Senate, Florida Republican Rick Scott is challenging longtime GOP Leader Mitch McConnell for control of the party. After a disappointing election campaign that saw Democrats retain control of the Senate, Scott said the caucus should be "far more bold and resolute than we have been in the past."

👉 Here are the latest developments in the midterms.

  • If the House flips red, you can partly thank Ron DeSantis. Here's why.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at an event Nov. 9 in Washington. McCarthy is likely to become the next Speaker of the House if Republicans gain control of the chamber.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at an event Nov. 9 in Washington. McCarthy is likely to become the next Speaker of the House if Republicans gain control of the chamber.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

A campus community mourns

Steps away from a crime scene at the University of Virginia where three football players were shot dead and two other students were wounded, banners hung from fraternity and sorority houses spray-painted "UVA Strong" and "Virginia Strong" along with the names and numbers of D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. The messages were there to comfort a shattered campus community after the deadly attack. Running back Mike Hollins was wounded and was undergoing surgery, his mother said. The suspect, a former football player, faces three counts of second-degree murder and related charges. Officials have yet to determine a motive for the attack. The latest coverage.

🎥 Watch: Therapy dogs provide comfort to students and faculty on campus.

Hundreds gathered for a vigil Monday after a shooting Sunday evening at the University of Virginia left three dead and two injured.
Hundreds gathered for a vigil Monday after a shooting Sunday evening at the University of Virginia left three dead and two injured.

Real quick

First flakes of the season fall; more cold air in the forecast

There's a chilly week ahead. The first snowflakes of the season have fallen or are forecast across a large swath of the country over the next few days, all the way from New Mexico to New England. By the time the storm winds down, about 20 states could see snow, AccuWeather said.

  • On Monday: One to 3 inches of snow fell over a widespread area from the southern Plains into the Midwest, with the heaviest snow in western Oklahoma, where up to a half of foot was reported.

  • Tuesday and Wednesday: Coastal sections of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are forecast to see rain, while areas farther inland across Pennsylvania and interior New England should see mixed precipitation and snow.

❄️ Winter weather headed to 20 states: Where the frigid temps will be.

A light snowfall combines with lights for the upcoming 'Winter Wonderland' at Tilles Park in Ladue, Mo., as part of a women's dog walking group makes their way through the street on Tuesday.
A light snowfall combines with lights for the upcoming 'Winter Wonderland' at Tilles Park in Ladue, Mo., as part of a women's dog walking group makes their way through the street on Tuesday.

Queen Bey reigns over Grammy nominations

It's safe to say the Grammy Award nominations won't be breaking Beyoncé's soul. The superstar leads the 2023 Grammys lineup with nine nominations, including album, record and song of the year. And she's up against another big name in those categories: Adele. The singers memorably faced off five years ago at the Grammys, when Adele’s "25" beat Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” for album of the year. Beyoncé is trailed by hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar with eight nods. Adele earned seven nominations, tying with Americana singer Brandi Carlile, whose "In These Silent Days" is also up for album of the year.

And can anybody say "power couple"? With 28 wins and 88 total career nominations, Beyoncé now ties her husband, rapper Jay-Z, for the most nominations in Grammy history. Here's a full list of the nominations.

Beyonce bares quite a bit on her new album, &quot;Renaissance,&quot; which is nominated for album of the year at the 2023 Grammys.
Beyonce bares quite a bit on her new album, "Renaissance," which is nominated for album of the year at the 2023 Grammys.

A break from the news

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Send her an email at laura@usatoday.com or follow along with her adventures – and misadventures – on Twitter. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kevin McCarthy, UVA shooting, winter weather forecast, Grammy nominations. Tuesday's news.

Latest Stories

  • Robert Downey Jr. Remembers His Late Dad's Laughter in Emotional Sr. Trailer

    Sr., from Robert Downey Jr. and director Chris Smith, is streaming Dec. 2 on Netflix

  • Heavy Snow Creates 'Slushy' Conditions in Southeast Wisconsin

    Drivers were warned that heavy bands of snow were creating “wet” and “slushy” conditions on roads in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, November 15, after heavy bands of snow.This video from Madison resident Chris Lee shows snow blanketing the area on Tuesday morning. “Raise your hand if you’re not ready for a winter wonderland,” Jones tweeted.Snowfall rates of half-an-inch per hour were possible, and visibility could be reduced to a half-mile or less, according to National Weather Service’s Milwaukee office. Credit: @leemarkcom via Storyful

  • McCarthy Backed as House GOP Leader in First Step Toward Speakership

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans reelected Kevin McCarthy as their leader on Tuesday, but dissent among conservatives remains a hurdle for him claiming the speaker’s gavel when the GOP takes charge of the chamber next year as expected.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Cites an Explosion Without Naming RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks, Bonds Rally With I

  • Republican Senator Scott Demands ‘Structural Change’ to Hike Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Rick Scott will challenge Mitch McConnell for the chamber’s top Republican leadership post during a closed-door meeting Wednesday as allies of the two men trade blame for the party’s disappointing performance in the midterm elections. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Cites an Explosion Without Naming RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadSto

  • France to deport 44 migrants rescued in Ocean Viking operation

    France has rejected asylum applications from 44 of the 234 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean by the emergency vessel Ocean Viking. They will be returned to their country of origin, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said Tuesday. The fate of others is still to be decided. The ship was allowed to land at the French port of Toulon last Friday after Italy refused access to its ports, sparking a diplomatic row over how to handle the thousands of migrants trying to reach Europe from North Africa e

  • Kremlin says Zelenskiy's 'no Minsk 3' comment confirms Kyiv's unwillingness to negotiate

    Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Volodymyr Zelenskiy's statement that there will be no "Minsk 3" deal to end the fighting in Ukraine confirms that Kyiv is not interested in holding peace talks with Moscow, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. Speaking via video link to the G20 summit in Bali, the Ukrainian president on Tuesday ruled out a third "Minsk agreement", a reference to two failed ceasefire deals between Kyiv and Moscow over the status of the eastern Donbas region.

  • What’s next for Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover

    Amidst Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the platform has come under fire for questions surrounding account verification and misinformation. Cybersecurity and tech expert Ritesh Kotak joins Antony Robart to discuss what’s next for Twitter, and why this is a critical time for the social media giant.

  • Elon Musk fires Twitter engineer who called him out online as banks try to part ways

    Twitter buyout loans get bid at 60 cents in the dollar as banks sound out investors

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two-game winning streak follows a stretch in which they struggled offensively and defensively while losing five of six games. “Hopefully, we’re trending forward,” coach T

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o