It’s official: Robbie Caldwell retiring as Clemson’s offensive line coach

Robbie Caldwell is officially retiring as Clemson’s offensive line coach, Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday night after the team’s Cheez-It Bowl win over Iowa State.

Caldwell will remain with the program and transition into an off-field role working with high school relations and scouting.

“He and I talked about this last year,” Swinney said. “He really wanted to go one more year. I’m so thankful he did.”

The move has been expected. Players rewarded Caldwell with a Gatorade bath after Wednesday’s win.

Caldwell entered 2021 with 43 years of experience in college coaching and has been with Clemson since the 2011 season. He served as Vanderbilt’s head coach in 2010 after eight years as offensive line coach for the Commodores.

Offensive analyst Thomas Austin will be promoted to be Clemson’s new offensive line coach, Swinney said.

Clemson coaching staff changes