It's Official! Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía Debut Relationship on Instagram: 'Bliss'

Pop stars Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have made their relationship Instagram official.

Both shared posts featuring each other on social media over the weekend, beginning with a TikTok shared by Rosalía, 28, on Friday. In the video, she and Alejandro, 28, made a heart shape with their arms as the "Lo Vas A Olvidar" singer twirled around her beau.

Rosalía celebrated her birthday on Saturday, and shared a series of photos on Instagram to mark the milestone. In one photo, she's pictured laying on Alejandro's lap as he plays video games. In another, she is shown smiling, cozied up next to him.

"BlisssssSSSS🙏✨💖librA y bendecidA [blessed]," she captioned the photo.

Alejandro commented on her post with: "📸🎮🙄😹😹💕💕."

On that same day, Alejandro made a post of his own with a series of photos with the "Con Altura" singer on multiple occasions.

"Aunque se vaya el sol contigo el día nunca acaba 🎶 Feliz cumple bebe… 🎂🎉💕," he captioned the post, meaning "Even if the sun leaves, the day never ends with you. Happy Birthday bebe."

The caption referenced the lyrics on his track "Aquel Nap ZzZz" — and Rosalía responded by writing "Tú mi 24 de diciembrE🤎" — which translates to "You're my 24 of December."

Various stars shipped the couple in the comments section, including Natti Natasha. "Felicidades ❤️ Que viva el Amor ❤️," Natasha wrote, which translates to "Congratulations, long live love."

Rosalía and Alejandro first sparked dating rumors in August, when they were spotted holding hands as they left dinner at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

They both attended the Billboard Latin Music Awards and were spotted together at the afterparty in Miami's LIV Nightclub, according to Billboard.