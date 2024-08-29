Official | PSG right-back Nordi Mukiele loaned out to Bayer Leverkusen

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Nordi Mukiele (26) has joined Bayer Leverkusen for a season-long loan, both clubs have announced. Mukiele’s return to the Bundesliga, where his performances with RB Leipzig caught the eye of Les Parisiens, includes no option to make his move to the BayArena permanent. Mukiele remains tied with PSG over a five-year contract set to expire in 2027. Mukiele is the third Ligue 1 player to be signed this summer by Bayer 04 following the arrivals of Rennes’ Jeanuël Belocian and Martin Terrier.

The France international had limited game time under the tutelage of Luis Enrique as he was Achraf Hakimi’s understudy. He featured 45 times for Les Parisiens, logging four assists. Mukiele was not part of the PSG matchday squads since the start of the Ligue 1 season. Mukiele was reportedly convinced by the Leverkusen project and by the vision of manager Xabi Alonso. “It’s really great for me to return to Germany and also to join the Bundesliga champions,” Mukiele said. “Being able to play in the Champions League with Bayer 04 is a special attraction. I’m just looking forward to giving my all for Bayer 04 both in Europe as well as in domestic competitions.”

GFFN | Bastien Cheval