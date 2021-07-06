It’s Official: NO REVERSE SPLIT by the New Management of Smokefree Innotec, Inc. [SFIO]

HAMILTON, New Zealand, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (SFIO), the New Zealand-based business group with at least five companies under an umbrella of five strategic business divisions, has formalized the ‘No Reverse Split’ decision from the new management.



Announcement of the New Management to SFIO shareholders:

It has only been a short time that we have assumed SFIO, and we would like our existing shareholders to know that “WE HEARD YOU.” We have received several letters from existing shareholders of SFIO expressing their sentiments and requests that a Reverse Split is highly disfavored. We would like to take advantage of this time to assure our existing and future shareholders that there will be NO REVERSE SPLIT to be implemented by the new management of SFIO.

We are in the process of completing other beneficial solutions to enable us to initiate the fundraising which will allow the execution of the strategic acquisitions and partnerships we have lined up. With the flourishing Epiphany Café brand as our pilot project, now with twenty- seven (27) Epiphany Branches and Licensees, SFIO aims to expand Epiphany Café all over Australia and Asia as part of the initial stage of the expansion roadmap.

The execution of SFIO’s strategic acquisition plan will support its initiatives in expanding and enhancing the capabilities of the companies within the five business divisions of SFIO.

SFIO is all geared-up towards growing the company to deliver maximum value to its shareholders. The following months will be very appealing to our prospective investors as we saddle-up. Join us! Be part of the SFIO!

About Smokefree Innotec, Inc.

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTC: SFIO) is an Asset Management Company, and is a conglomerate of several companies with five strategic business divisions, namely: franchising, food manufacturing and distribution, coffee business, property development, as well as technology and software development – all of which currently have a strong presence in New Zealand and Australia.

SFIO has merged with AGROKINGS Inc. and has 100% shareholding in AGROKINGS Inc., owner and operator of Epiphany Cafe Franchise Group, Ardent Bakers, Gorgeous Coffee Co., A+ Electrical and Accord Investment Group (AIG).

For media enquiries, please contact:

Craymond Yeong, PR & Marketing Specialist

Smokefree Innotec, Inc.

Phone: (+64) 21 0833 2966

Email: info@sfio.co.nz



