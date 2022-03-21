It’s official: A new Midlands Chick-fil-A has set an opening date

The chicken has landed.

Chick-fil-A, the popular chicken sandwich chain, has announced an opening date for its new restaurant in the Red Bank area of Lexington County. The new restaurant at 5465 Platt Springs Road will open at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, per a post on the store’s social media.

The new Chick-fil-A will be directly in front of a Publix grocery store at the Lake Crossing shopping center. Other businesses at that center include a Domino’s Pizza, a nail salon and a dentist’s office. According to a store locator tool on Chick-fil-A’s website, there will now be Chick-fil-A restaurants in Richland and Lexington counties.

The new unit is being opened by owner/operator Josh Wynn, per the restaurant’s Facebook page. He’s been with the company for 14 years, and was previously the owner/operator of a Chick-fil-A in Illinois.

This will be the first Chick-fil-A location in the fast-growing Red Bank area.

Lexington County has continued to grow steadily and land businesses to go along with that growth. According to the census, the county’s population swelled from 262,391 to 293,991 in the last decade, good for a 12% gain.

Chick-fil-A continues to make moves in the Midlands. It plans to tear down its existing store on Harbison Boulevard, near Columbiana Centre Mall, and build back a bigger location on that site with more drive-thru lanes. The company also plans to move its Decker Boulevard location to a spot on Two Notch Road.