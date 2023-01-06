It’s official: Massive raise makes Shane Beamer highest-paid coach in USC history

Shane Beamer is getting paid.

The South Carolina board of trustees approved a new deal for the Gamecocks’ head football coach on Friday that will pay him $6.125 million in 2023 with escalators of $250,000 through the 2027 season — making him the highest-paid coach in school history.

Will Muschamp, who was previously the highest-paid football coach at USC, made $4.4 million in the final year of his tenure in 2020.

Beamer just concluded his second season at the helm in Columbia, elevating the program to an 8-4 regular season and a No. 19 national ranking. He’s 15-11 over that span, tied for the same mark Muschamp recorded over his first two years as head coach.

The Gamecocks have had their ups and downs under Beamer while maintaining a steady, upward trajectory. Late-season wins over Auburn and Florida in 2021 got USC bowl-eligible. In 2022, the upset wins over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson to close out the regular season marked the first time in school history South Carolina knocked off top 10 teams in back-to-back weeks. Those victories also knocked both Tennessee and Clemson out of the College Football Playoff picture.

USC concluded the year with a 45-38 Gator Bowl loss to No. 21 Notre Dame.

Beamer was hired in December 2020 following Muschamp’s ousting amid a 2-5 start. The Gamecocks finished the year 2-8 before Beamer, then the tight ends coach under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, took over.

Prior to his raise, Beamer was the lowest-paid coach in the Southeastern Conference among the 13 coaches whose contracts are publicly available. He was also the fourth-lowest-paid Power Five head coach and one of just three coaches ranked between No. 11 and 25 in the final College Football Playoff ranking making less than $3 million annually (along with UTSA’s Jeff Traylor and South Alabama’s Kane Wommack).

Contract negotiations for Beamer’s new deal have been ongoing behind the scenes for much of the last year, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

Beamer’s contract comes amid a wave of new deals for SEC head coaches. Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz saw his salary raised to $6 million for 2023 under a new contract that will escalate to $7 million in 2027.

Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin also received a massive extension amid flirtations with the Auburn vacancy that was filled by Liberty’s Hugh Freeze. Kiffin’s new contract is expected to pay an average of $9 million annually over seven years.

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett is now the lowest-paid coach in the conference after receiving a starting base salary of $3 million. Arnett was bumped up from defensive coordinator to head coach following the sudden death of Mike Leach last month.

SEC HEAD COACHING CONTRACTS ENTERING 2022

All information gathered from the USA Today coaching salary database

Nick Saban, Alabama — $10.957 million

Kirby Smart, Georgia — $10.253 million

Brian Kelly, LSU — $9.81 million

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M — $9 million

Billy Napier, Florida — $7.27 million

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss — $7.25 million

Mark Stoops, Kentucky — $6.763 million

Sam Pittman, Arkansas — $6 million

Mike Leach, Mississippi State — $5.5 million

Bryan Harsin, Auburn — $5.1 million

Josh Heupel, Tennessee — $5 million

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri — $4 million

Shane Beamer, South Carolina — $2.75 million

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt — undisclosed