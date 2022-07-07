Take an Official Look at Travis Scott's Cactus Jack x Dior Footwear

Jascmeen Bush
·1 min read

After being placed on an indefinite hold, the Cactus Jack x Dior collaboration is nearing its release later this month.

The apparel collection sees a skateboarding-inspiration mirrored in the much-anticipated footwear assortment. Dubbed the B713, the sneaker channels throwback skate sneakers from the bulbous shape to the padded tongue. While Dior footwear designer Thibo Denis initially previewed the model in powder blue, chocolate brown, black and lavender colorways, the first drop focuses on caramel/lime and brown/blue makeups only.

Seemingly inspired by DC Skate shoes, the B713 starts with a mesh base with leather overlays accented with CD logo hits at the tongue and eyelets.

Fans of the design can enter a raffle to purchase a pair now via Dior.

In other footwear news, Bodega and New Balance drop "Internationally Known" collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by _thibo (@_thibo)

