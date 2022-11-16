An Official Look at Pharrell Williams x adidas Samba Humanrace

After an initial look earlier this month, we now have official images of Pharrell Williams' collaborative adidas Samba Humanrace sneaker.

Adding to the duo's longstanding partnership featuring the Hu NMD, the new kicks were first debuted at the Mighty Dream Forum, an event by Pharrell created for "thought leadership, idea exchange, networking, progressive conversation, and amazing food and entertainment experiences."

As previewed earlier, the co-created Samba arrives in a simple makeup, featuring a white leather base. A neutral suede overlay is added to the toe box, while topstitched details highlight the Three Stripes on each side. "SAMBA" and "HUMANRACE" branding replace the usual "SAMBA" text on the laterals, while more contrast is added on the black heel tab. Standing out from the design is the exaggerated, elongated tongue, which features an embossed adidas logo. The shoes are complete with gum mid and outsoles.

Although the product is no longer available as of writing, the Pharrell Williams x adidas Samba Humanrace was available briefly for $138 USD on Up There. You can expect an official release in the coming months via adidas and select retailers.

