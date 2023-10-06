Take an Official Look at the Nike .Swoosh Air Force 1 Low "Tinaj"

Nike is making moves and officially releasing the .Swoosh Air Force 1 Low "Tinaj."

As its name indicates, the upcoming sneaker is available for .Swoosh members, specifically for die-hard sneaker fans who have purchased and done an unboxing of one of Nike's Our Force 1s. If you haven't yet, there is still time as those have until October 16 to reveal the Our Force 1 box to potentially score the new AF1s.

The exclusive sneaker boasts a mostly neutral color palette with black touching the Swoosh, heel, tongue, laves and inner lining, while the toe box and midsole appear in a crisp and clean white hue. Cobalt blue branding arrives on the sockliner, tongue tag and heel, joining the "THIS IS NOT A JPEG" logo on the rear side. A bite-sized Swoosh welcomes the same shade, while the outsole flaunts a semi-translucent sky blue.

The Air Force 1 Low "Tinaj" will be available for .Swoosh members on October 20 for $120 USD.