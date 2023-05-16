Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Cacao Wow"

  • 1/7

    Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Cacao Wow"

  • 2/7

    Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Cacao Wow"

    Nike
  • 3/7

    Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Cacao Wow"

    Nike
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/7

    Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Cacao Wow"

    Nike
  • 5/7

    Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Cacao Wow"

    Nike
  • 6/7

    Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Cacao Wow"

    Nike
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/7

    Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Cacao Wow"

    Nike
Navi Ahluwalia
·1 min read

Nike's Dunk Low range continues to get bigger and better, this time offering up a chic brown iteration. Dubbed "Cacao Wow," the chocolate-hued sneaker seemingly takes cues from Nike's previous "Coconut Milk" color schemes -- offering a more vibrant take for the fashion-forward among us.

The classic low-top sneaker arrives kitted out in a "Sail," "Cacao Wow" and "Coconut Milk" color palette, crafted in the silhouette's signature all-over leather build. Landing with a white leather base, its upper is complemented by striking brown overlays and accents.

Brown mesh tongues and inner linings match the chocolate-hued upper, paired with a sail-colored midsole and brown rubber outsole. Completing the design is the signature Swoosh, which also arrives in -- yep, you guessed it -- "Cacao Wow" brown.

Take a look at the Nike Dunk Low in "Cacao Wow" above, due to release in the coming months at select retailers and via Nike for $110 USD.

In other footwear news, Kanye West just filed a trademark for YEEZY sock shoes.