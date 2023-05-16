Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Cacao Wow"

Nike's Dunk Low range continues to get bigger and better, this time offering up a chic brown iteration. Dubbed "Cacao Wow," the chocolate-hued sneaker seemingly takes cues from Nike's previous "Coconut Milk" color schemes -- offering a more vibrant take for the fashion-forward among us.

The classic low-top sneaker arrives kitted out in a "Sail," "Cacao Wow" and "Coconut Milk" color palette, crafted in the silhouette's signature all-over leather build. Landing with a white leather base, its upper is complemented by striking brown overlays and accents.

Brown mesh tongues and inner linings match the chocolate-hued upper, paired with a sail-colored midsole and brown rubber outsole. Completing the design is the signature Swoosh, which also arrives in -- yep, you guessed it -- "Cacao Wow" brown.

Take a look at the Nike Dunk Low in "Cacao Wow" above, due to release in the coming months at select retailers and via Nike for $110 USD.

