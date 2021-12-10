Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Dark Marina Blue"

Nike had a good run with the Dunk colorways this year, and a plethora of new ones are ready to be released in 2022. The Dunk Low "Dark Marina Blue," a reiteration of the OG "Argon" colorway released in the early 2000s, comes with a reversed theme.

The colorway comes in three tones, with the aforementioned color gracing the shoe's overlays. A brighter aquatic shade of blue covers the sneaker's collar, quarter and toe boxes, while the Swoosh, tongue tags, laces and midsole come in white. The rubber sole is also dunked in the titular shade.

Priced at $100 USD, the Nike Dunk Low "Dark Marina Blue" is set to drop at select retailers and SNKRS in the upcoming few months.