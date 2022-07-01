Take an Official Look at Martine Rose's Nike Shox Mule

Martine Rose continues to distinguish herself from other footwear collaborators with avant garde silhouettes that blur the boundaries of what can be considered a sneaker.

Back in 2019, the designer reinvented the Nike Monarch IV, with an innovative build that was inspired by an early sample where a size 18 upper was squished and molded onto a size 9 sole.

This time around she's reimagining the Nike Shox MR4, elevating the pistons, molding the toe into a square shape and transforming the upper into a mule.

Take a look at official images of the black colorway in the gallery above and stay tuned for release details and pricing.

In other news, Travis Scott's Cactus Plant x Dior collaboration gets a release date.