Take an Official Look at JJJJound x ASICS

Though initially unveiled back in April, minimalist brand JJJJound excited fans by finally confirming its ASICS partnership via Instagram.

The collab follows New Balance, Reebok and Vans partnerships, and brings the creative outlet's signature aesthetic to two colorways of GEL-Kayano 14. As expected, the models sport muted colorways in combinations of silver, white, off-white and black. JJJJound branding covers the heel and insole, while a traditional ASICS logo lands on the tongue.

Take an official look at both colorways in the gallery above and check out the detail shot in the Instagram embed below. Stay tuned for official release details as they become confirmed.

Elsewhere in footwear, ICE STUDIOS partners with ASICS for an all-blue GEL-Kayano 14.