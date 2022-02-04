An Official Look at Chanel's Small Leather Goods From Métiers d'Art 2021/2022 Line

Chanel‘s Métiers d’Art 2021/2022 collection saw a range of tweed jackets, voluminous knits and more. Complementing the French fashion house's new designs were the small leather goods, which have now been officially unveiled.

The label's minaudière silhouette -- a small, metal evening bag -- arrives in two different styles this season. The rectangular iteration is crafted from all-black patent leather with gold hardware accents, while the other comes in the shape of a ball available in purple and white.

Elsewhere, the AirPods Pro case is attached to a black leather collar, allowing you to wear it around your neck. The black mini bag rounds off the range, featuring black leather material and gold elements on the flap and chain.

Take a closer look at the offerings above. You can expect the collection to arrive in-stores and online soon.