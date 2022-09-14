Take an Official Look at AMBUSH x Levi's Denim Collab

Following a series of teasers from Yoon, AMBUSH has finally shared an official look at its denim collaboration with Levi's.

The team-up consists of a trucker jacket and two styles of jeans, which are both branded with AMBUSH x Levi's logo patches. The Loose Fit Trucker Jacket arrives in mid-indigo wash, while metallic silver buttons add a touch of contrast. Meanwhile, the jeans feature a bootcut 517 silhouette and a baggy style. Both are dressed in the same mid-indigo wash, complete with co-branding on the back.

Take a closer look at the designs via the gallery above. The AMBUSH x Levi's collection will drop on September 16 via Levi's Harajuku flagship location, as well as its Osaka store, in addition to AMBUSH's stores both offline and online.