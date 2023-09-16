Take an Official Look at Albino & Preto x Nike SB Dunk Low "Sail"

Albino & Preto has teamed up with Nike SB, offering a Dunk Low in a soothing "Sail" colorway.

Founded in 2011, the Brazil-based brand fuses jiu-jitsu with fashion and is now welcoming more casual, lifestyle options to go alongside its sportswear. Co-founder Arvie Gimeno teased the sneaker on Instagram, describing it with a straightforward caption, "Jiu Jitsu meets skateboarding. Stay tuned." The co-branded shoe takes on a mellow color palette as the titular creamy shade covers pearl weave uppers, boasting white stitching. A black Swoosh adds contrast, featuring dynamic white lines. Additional branding arrives on the tongue tags and vibrantly printed insoles, while white midsoles and black rubber outsoles complete the neutral-toned sneaker. Five lace options arrive in a rainbow of shades, referencing jiu-jitsu's five belt system.

The Albino & Preto x Nike SB Dunk Low reveals "Sail" will be hitting shelves this September via Nike SNKRS and select skate shops, so stay tuned. Take a first look in the gallery above.