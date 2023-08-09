Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Frozen Moments"

Jordan Brand is continuing to share releases from its new Fall line-up and next on the list is a women's exclusive: the Air Jordan 4 "Frozen Moments."

Teased via SNKRS back in May, the latest colorway sees a grayscale motif taking over the classic silhouette, featuring uppers layered with smooth leather and a buttery soft suede mudguard. Glossy toe tip overlays complete the outer design, coated with a subtle "Light Iron Ore" hue.

Elsewhere, the crisp sneaker features alternating accents underneath its solid black netted areas, alongside cages and eyelets which feature a dazzling chrome finish. Finally, tonal Jumpman logos land in "Sail" hues across the sneaker's tongues to match its forefoot's midsole molds.

Arriving in women's sizing, the new Air Jordan 4 "Frozen Moments" is slated for release on August 26 via SNKRS and select retailers, priced at $225 USD.

