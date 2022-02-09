Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Cardinal Red"

Back in December 2021, teaser images of the Air Jordan 3 "Cardinal Red" surfaced online. Now, Nike has officially unveiled the silhouette and its release details.

The footwear style's design is inspired by the classic Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal." Featuring a minimal look, the sneaker dons white tumbled leather uppers accentuated with overlays sporting Jordan Brand’s signature cement gray and black color-blocking. Meanwhile, hits of cherry red can be found on the liners, lace hoops and glossy midsoles. The "Light Curry" Jumpman logos and open holes on the throat round off the pair.

The Air Jordan 3 "Cardinal Red" will drop on February 24 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers for $200 USD.