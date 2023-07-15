It’s Official: Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami through 2025, intro Sunday

The worst-kept secret in the history of sports is out. Inter Miami on Saturday announced the signing of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup Champion, Lionel Messi.

Despite the international hype surrounding his arrival in town last week, gigantic murals of him all over Miami, and a scheduled red-carpet “Unveil” welcome ceremony scheduled for Sunday night at DRV PNK Stadium, the 36-year-old Argentine superstar had not actually signed his contract until Saturday.

He will occupy a Designated Player slot, allowing the team to pay him above the salary cap charge, and his contract will run through the 2025 Major League Soccer season. His total compensation package will total $130 million to $150 million, which includes equity in the club upon the completion of his playing days, according to a source close to the negotiations.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” said Messi, who is expected to make his debut Friday, July 21, against Mexican team Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium in the opening match of the Leagues Cup tournament. “This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home.”

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas had made the acquisition of Messi a personal mission for the past few years, and talks got more serious after the 2022 World Cup, as the Argentine star contemplated the next chapter of his storied career.

“I am honored to welcome Leo Messi and his family to their new home,” Mas said. “In 2018, we made a promise to build an ambitious club that would attract the world’s elite players. A club that would transform the global view of fútbol in the United States and ensure that wherever fútbol is discussed, your Inter Miami is part of the conversation. A heartfelt thank you to our fans that never stopped believing. Together we will continue to turn dreams into reality.”

Co-owner David Beckham added:

“Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this country. Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”

Messi’s list of personal accolades includes a record seven Ballon d’Or titles, three The Best FIFA Men’s Player awards and two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls — making him the only player to win the award twice. He has also claimed three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Awards, six European Golden Shoes, six La Liga Best Player recognitions, eight Pichichi Trophies and 15 Argentine Footballer of the Year awards.

On the international stage, in addition to the World Cup, Messi has won the UEFA Champions League four times, an Olympic gold medal, three FIFA Club World Cups, 10 La Liga titles, two Ligue 1 titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and one Trophée des Champions.

Story continues

“We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our League and our sport in North America,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “We have no doubt that Lionel will show the world that MLS can be a League of Choice for the best players in the game. We look forward to seeing his debut for Inter Miami in our Leagues Cup tournament later this month.”

Leagues Cup is a new tournament which MLS and LIGA MX will pause their respective league seasons from July 21 to Aug. 19 to determine the three clubs that will qualify for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League. All 47 first division clubs in Canada, Mexico and the US will compete in the World Cup-style, official CONCACAF tournament.

A limited number of tickets are still available for the match on July 21 and can be purchased through TicketMaster. Four days later, Miami will take on Atlanta United in their second match of the Leagues Cup competition.

Fans around the world can watch Messi, Inter Miami, and all the Leagues Cup action on MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that is available in more than 100 countries and regions. MLS Season Pass can be accessed on the Apple TV app on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

“This is a historic moment for Inter Miami, MLS, and fútbol in the United States, both on the sporting side and in this new era of business opportunities,” said Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami chief business officer. “Lionel is the best player of all time which has, naturally, led us to design an unprecedented agreement in the sporting world. We’re tremendously proud to have been able to present Leo with an extraordinary project that we’re sure will be beneficial for all of the parties involved.”

The team’s sporting director Chris Henderson added: “Lionel Messi is an incomparable talent. What he brings on and off the field will elevate everyone around him and we’re excited to have him at Inter Miami.”