Official level talks held between Assam-Mizoram to amicably resolve border flare up

Silchar (Assam) [India], October 20 (ANI): To build confidence and amicably resolve the border flare-up that broke out recently, officials from Assam and Mizoram held talks at Lailapur in Cachar district close to the inter-state border on Monday, as per the Directorate of Information and Public Relation, Assam government.

At an official level talk held at Beat Office, Superintendent of Police, Cachar, Bhanwar Lal Meena held talks with his counterpart, SP, Kolasib, Pu Vanlalfaka Ralte and also SDO (Civil), Vairengte to resolve the matter amicably so as to avert any untoward incident in near future.

The officials of both states decided to take immediate steps for movement of stranded trucks along the inter-state border. Both the sides agreed to provide point-to-point escort to instill confidence among the truckers and helpers. Efforts are on for hassle-free movement of trucks till the late evening hours.

Talking to media persons, Special DGP (Border), Agarwal said the border issue has to be resolved through conciliatory approach and not through confrontation. He said though it may take time to resolve the border row 'as it has to go through a certain process and mechanism', he exuded optimism that it would be resolved at the highest level.

The police official said that the first priority is to defuse the tension along the inter-state border and to restore complete normalcy.

"Concerted efforts are on to ensure movement of trucks stranded on Assam side of the border," he said and further appealed to the people living on both sides of the border to maintain the bonhomie and camaraderie that exist between them and to live in peaceful co-existence.

No further incidents have been reported so far in the area that saw the torching of houses and stalls by miscreants from other side of the border on Saturday night. Several persons sustained injuries in the attack with a seriously injured person admitted at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. (ANI)