Official: Lazio Sign Castrovilli on Free Transfer

Lazio have officially announced the signing of Gaetano Castrovilli who joins the club as a free agent.

The 27-year-old is a Bari youth product who made a name for himself during his seven years at Fiorentina. He had his big breakthrough during the 2019/20 campaign where he cemented himself as one of the best rising young midfielders in Serie A. He was also a member of Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri squad that went on to clinch Euro 2020, although with a limited role.

But unfortunately for the Italy international, recurring knee injuries have wrecked his last few campaigns, preventing him from playing consistently. Therefore, Fiorentina opted to part ways with the Canosa di Puglia native at the end of last season.

Nevertheless, Lazio decided to bet on Castovilli’s talent, offering him the chance to put his career back on track in the Italian capital. The Biancocelesti announced the transfer through a brief statement posted on the club’s official website:

SS Lazio announces that Gaetano Castrovilli is a new Biancoceleste player.

While the official note didn’t offer any details about the contract, previous reports revealed that the midfielder would pen a one-year deal with an option for another two seasons. His salary will be just above €2 million. Castrovilli has already joined his new teammates at the club’s pre-season camp in Auronzo di Cadore.