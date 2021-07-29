It’s Official; Lawrie Insurance Group is a Great Place to Work

Lawrie Insurance Group employees.

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrie Insurance Group, a recognized leading Canadian insurance brokerage, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.



Naming Lawrie Insurance Group (LIG) as a Great Place to Work solidifies the company’s commitment to providing an environment where employees can thrive and excel in their careers.

“We are honoured to be Great Place to Work-Certified,” said Bob Lawrie, CEO, Lawrie Insurance Group. “This achievement substantiates our commitment to building an amazing workplace culture and future together with our employees. Our people are at the heart of everything we do and we are proud to see that so many enjoy working here and have a consistently positive experience.” He continued, “Thank you to our employees for helping us make Great Place to Work's 2021 list. This certification belongs to each and every member of the LIG team.”

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. “Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency,” Fonseca said.

About Lawrie Insurance Group

Lawrie Insurance Group Inc. is a leading privately-owned, independent Canadian insurance brokerage, specializing in commercial and personal insurance, employee benefits, life and living benefits and group retirement solutions. With a staff of over 100 dedicated professionals, it has become one of the largest and most trusted independent insurance organizations in Canada. Lawrie Insurance Group is a member of the Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Intersure and Globex International with affiliated offices across Canada, United States, and the world. In 2021, Lawrie Insurance Group was recognized as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. Visit us online at www.lawriegroup.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit them at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find them on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1c8db49-4edb-4a30-8997-fb97b14254e9

Media contact:

Lawrie Insurance Group

Alise Higginbottom

Senior Communications Coordinator

ahigginbottom@lawriegroup.com

