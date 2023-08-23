Kylie Jenner and Bratz Continue Their Doll Domination With New Full-Sized Editions

UPDATE (August 23, 2023): Kylie Jenner and Bratz are expanding their recently debuted collection with a new selection of 24-inch dolls, following the release of the mini Bratz collectibles. Marking the first-ever celebrity rendition of the full-size dolls, the collection features a limited-edition collector doll, complete with lavender-colored hair and a shimmering floor-length gown.

As part of the launch, Bratz is set to open Bratz World, a pop-up experience exclusive to Walmart from October 1, featuring immersive experiences and an augmented reality runway. Customers will be able to scan an in-store QR code which allows them to "Bratzify" themselves via a new filter, placing them into a 360 Bratz world starring Jenner herself.

Take a look at the new dolls above, now available for purchase via Bratz and Walmart.

Original story: MGA Entertainment just dropped the collaboration of the century, one which sees Kylie Jenner joining forces with Bratz.

Launching with a teaser line dubbed Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles, the full collection is set to be released in the coming months. Drawing inspiration from Jenner's personal style and most notable fashion moments, the collection sees a total of six mini Bratz dolls reimagined in her signature glam.

Each capsule is set to arrive with a Kylie Mini Bratz doll alongside an accessory, complete with packaging designed in a foil-wrapped twist on the signature Bratz trapezoid. Accessories land in the form of Jenner's cruiser alongside one of her beloved Italian greyhounds, Norman.

"I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I've always wanted my own Bratz doll," explains Jenner in a press release. "I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I'm so excited they are here!"

Amidst the current Barbiecore movement, Jenner's partnership with Bratz cements them as an equally influential doll empire, following super successful collaborations with the likes of Mowalola and Cult Gaia, alongside their place in pop culture moments like this scene from HBO's Euphoria.

"This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand's first-ever celebrity collaboration. Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago – from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive," adds Bratz Creative Director, Jasmin Larian.

"Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie's millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn't be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family," she continues.

Take a first look at the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles above, now available for purchase from the Bratz website and select retailers.

