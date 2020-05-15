It's official: K-12 schools to stay closed for rest of school year

CBC

Schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year for K-12 students in Newfoundland and Labrador, the education minister confirmed Friday.

In a statement, Brian Warr said that while in-school instruction has been cancelled for the remaining six weeks of the year, parents and students are encouraged to keep learning at home under the guidance of teachers.

A plan is in the works for September, Warr said, which will include various options, depending on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic at that point in time.

"The pandemic has created a situation that none of us would ever have anticipated and jurisdictions all over the world are adapting. I would like to thank teachers, the districts and all of our partners in education for their efforts over the past weeks," Warr said.

"We all remain focused on creating opportunities for continued learning and helping our students during this very unusual time. Meanwhile, we are looking ahead, working with the school districts and public health on a comprehensive plan for education for September."

The new plan for the fall will include appropriate physical distancing measures, disinfecting requirements, and provisions for busing and lunches, among other things, government said.

Friday's confirmation that K-12 schools will stay closed does not come as a surprise, as Premier Dwight Ball said on Wednesday that the province's focus was turning to the next school year.

"I think we can see where this is going, and with the unknown of what September will look like in the K-12 system it's important we get those plans in place," Ball said.

In the meantime, students can continue to work online and improve their grades before report cards are issued with final marks in the week of June 22.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said it has already distributed 2,500 laptops and iPads and has 1,500 more that are currently being sent out to students.

The district has also arranged access to the internet for about 270 students who didn't have prior access at home.

