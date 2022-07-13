Official Images of the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force Surface

Following multiple previews and teasers from Yoon, Nike has now unveiled an official look at its Air Adjust Force collaboration with AMBUSH.

The forthcoming drop comes after the Tokyo-based brand's buzzy Dunk High releases in 2021, as well as the three-way NBA partnership in 2020. This time around, the collaborators looked to the Swoosh brand's '90s archives, reviving the Air Adjust Force silhouette with updates from AMBUSH.

Arriving in "White/Black" and "Black/Purple" colorways, the kicks are constructed with a black Nike Grind sole unit with AMBUSH and Nike's branding taking over the rear. Elsewhere, the Swoosh appears on the toe box and sides, on a removable layer held together with Velcro. The design is complete with AMBUSH's logo emblazoned on the purple footbed.

Take a closer look at the two pairs above. Nike has yet to announce an official release date, but we're expecting the collaborative Air Adjust Force to drop later this year.