GoFundMe page set up for injured Tennessee State LB Christion Abercrombie

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie, who suffered a serious head injury against Vanderbilt on Saturday and is listed in critical condition. (TSU)

An official GoFundMe page has been set up by Tennessee State to provide funds for the family of Christion Abercrombie, the Tigers linebacker who underwent emergency surgery on Saturday after sustaining a head injury against Vanderbilt.

Abercrombie was injured on a normal “football play” in the second quarter against the Commodores. Head coach Rod Reed said he was simply “taking on a block.” Abercrombie collapsed shortly after the play on the sidelines. He was administered oxygen and then rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

As of Sunday night, Abercrombie was still in critical condition at the Vanderbilt Medical Center.

His medical expenses will be paid for by insurance policies provided by Tennessee State and the NCAA, according to the Tennessean.

A pair of GoFundMe pages for Abercrombie and his family, one of which was started by Reed’s sister, were apparently taken down on Monday, per the university’s request. According to The Tennessean, the NCAA informed Tennessee State that any other crowd-funding attempts for the redshirt sophomore may put his eligibility in jeopardy.

“Tennessee State is the only entity permitted to solicit funds” for Abercrombie and his family,” the school said.

The NCAA made sure to say Monday night that it is indeed working with Tennessee State to help raise funds.

The official GoFundMe page, which set a goal of $250,000, can be accessed here.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith, who coached the 20-year-old when he played for the Illini before transferring to Tennessee State, started out his media conference on Monday talking about Abercrombie, too.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time,” Smith said on Monday. “When it touches home like this, it’s pretty tough. Keep your thoughts and prayers with him.”

