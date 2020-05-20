An Official Friends Cookbook Is Coming so You Can Make Iconic Recipes from the Show

Joey doesn't share his food, and you might not either once you try the recipes in this book.

After numerous rumors, a Friends-themed cookbook has officially been announced. Friends the Official Cookbook, written by Amanda Nicole Lee, will be released on September 22 and is packed with over 90 recipes inspired by the characters in the iconic sitcom.

Ever want to taste Monica Geller's cooking or a bit of Rachel Green's Trifle? — "What's not to like? Custard: good. Jam: good. Meat: good!" The book includes dozens of dishes that were featured in the show, from Phoebe's faceless foods to the gang's classic Friendsgiving feast.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Each recipe includes step-by-step instructions and modifications to accommodate home cooks of all levels. Episodes of the show are also paired with each recipe so once you're ready to eat, you can watch the episode that matches the dish — like with Joey's favorite meatball sub. In "The One with The Ride-Along" Chandler, Ross and Joey are riding in a cop car when they think someone is shooting at them. Joey covers Ross, making Chandler jealous, but in reality, Joey was just trying to save his sub.

insight editions

RELATED: Courteney Cox Is Binge-Watching Friends to Prep for Reunion: 'I Have Such a Bad Memory'

insight editions

RELATED: Matt LeBlanc Reveals the Strangest Thing to Happen to Him While Starring on Friends

The book announcement comes after the news that the Friends reboot is being postponed until it is safe to have live audiences. The coronavirus has delayed production of all television and film projects indefinitely, and the HBO Max Friends reunion will likely get a fall premiere date, according to Variety.

"At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it’s going to be far longer than that," Bob Greenblatt, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman, told the outlet. "We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production."

HBO Max announced the reunion in February. The entire cast — including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — will return to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, for a celebration of the series.

The book is $29.99 and is available for preorder now on Amazon.