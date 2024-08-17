Official | Désiré Doué completes €50m PSG move

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the arrival of Désiré Doué (19). The France youth international has signed a five-year deal with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Doué has been one of the most coveted assets in French football this summer. The Stade Rennais academy product was always expected to leave his formative club, especially after they missed out on European football. The versatile midfielder, capable of playing as a No.8, a No.10 and out wide, had garnered significant Premier League interest, however, he ultimately remains in France, joining PSG.

He has become Les Parisiens’ fourth signing of the summer, after Matvey Safonov, Willian Pacho, and João Neves. He joins for a fee reported to be around €50m and signs a deal that runs until the summer of 2029.

Doué has had a busy summer, having competed for Les Bleus in the Olympics, however, he will be immediately available to Luis Enrique. PSG face Montpellier HSC at the Parc des Princes next Friday, when Doué may be in line to make his debut for his new club.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle