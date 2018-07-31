Official Blancpain GT series game launched, to be released in 2019

Official Blancpain GT game launched

An official Blancpain GT series video game will be released in 2019, with Assetto Corsa Competizione set to be released for early access on September 12 with monthly updates.

The Assetto Corsa series built a strong following with PC gamers as a realistic sim racing game with extensive modification and customisation options.

Assetto Corsa was then released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2016 in partnership with 505 Games.

The new PC-exclusive game will be based on the both the Blancpain Endurance and Sprint series, including all official drivers, teams, cars and circuits.

The game has also used motion capture technology to accurately replicate the animations of mechanics and drivers during races, pit stops and driver changes.

An early access launch this year means the game will be effectively a work in progress that relies on feedback from the community, but the game promises to offer a playable version of the full Spa 24 Hours, with the option for driver swaps in both single and multiplayer modes.

The multiplayer mode will be a key part of the game, and Assetto Corsa Competizione will offer a rating system to ensure players of similar quality match up.

The game has been fully endorsed by Blancpain organiser SRO, and a preview version of the game was playable at the Spa 24 Hours last weekend.

There was also an eSports competition in which the top three finishers celebrated on the race podium.