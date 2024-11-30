Official: Barcelona starting lineup against Las Palmas | La Liga GW15

With a little over an hour left before Barcelona kick things off against Las Palmas in Montjuic, manager Hansi Flick has announced the starting lineup for the game.

There are a few changes made to the team that started in the midweek UEFA Champions League encounter against Brest.

The first alteration comes in defence where Alejandro Balde returns at left-back replacing Gerard Martin.

Meanwhile, Inigo Martinez starts at centre-back despite there being some doubts about his availability earlier in the week due to some muscle discomfort. Pau Cubarsi and Jules Kounde round up the Barça defence with Inaki Pena in goal.

Gavi makes his second start of the season, slotting in alongside Pedri in the double pivot, filling in for Marc Casado who is unavailable due to suspension.

Dani Olmo also misses out due to some niggling discomfort. Pablo Torre starts as the attacking midfielder in place of the summer signing while Fermin Lopez and Raphinha flank him, with Lamine Yamal left on the bench.

Robert Lewandowski leads the line for Barcelona against Las Palmas.