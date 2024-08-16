Official: Barcelona register pre-season top scorer with La Liga

La Liga giants Barcelona have on Friday registered another member of the club’s first-team ranks for duty this coming season.

The player in question? Pau Víctor.

Frontman Víctor is for his part fresh off something of a whirlwind summer.

After his loan arrival from Girona was made permanent by the Barcelona brass, the Spaniard was thrown straight into the thick of things, with Hansi Flick’s senior squad.

And to say that Víctor went on to take advantage of as much would be something of an understatement…

Across starts in the Blaugrana’s friendly meetings with Manchester City and Real Madrid, the 22-year-old found the net on three occasions.

This proved enough to guide Víctor to top-scorer status for Barca’s pre-season, cementing himself in the plans of manager Hansi Flick along the way.

All of a Barcelona persuasion, in turn, will no doubt be thrilled to hear that their side’s summer signing will be raring to go on opening day this weekend.

As confirmed on La Liga’s official website, Víctor will be eligible to feature against Valencia on Saturday night, having today been registered by the Camp Nou board.

🚨| 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Pau Víctor has been REGISTERED as a first team player. #fcblive 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/n9zptjnozq — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) August 16, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN