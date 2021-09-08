Your Official ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couples Tracker Is Here

The drinks (and tears) are flowing on the beach—it must be Paradise! In between the rotating celeb guest hosts and and Wells Adams' drinks, the season 7 cast is dating around and hoping to find their Bachelor Nation person. But that easier said than done, even for this crowd.

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise comes two years after season 6, so naturally, there's a lot to get excited about. Fans were more than excited for the show's return, and this season has definitely delivered so far. From screaming matches to cakes meeting their fiery end, there's no shortage of drama to untangle this time around the shoreline.

Between rose ceremonies, feuds, and love triangles, a lot goes down every episode. It can be tricky to keep track of who's still dating who down in Mexico—until now. Here's everything you need to know about who's together, who's not, and who's currently "complicated" on the Bachelor Nation beach:

Warning: Spoiler alert! Don't keep reading if you don't want to know what happens on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian

Although Maurissa from Peter's Bachelor season originally made a steamy connection with Connor B. from Katie's Bachelorette season, their fling was short-lived.

Riley from Tayshia's Bachelorette season arrived on the beach ready to make waves—and he definitely did. After a successful (but kind of gross) dinner date, Riley and Maurissa spent the night together in the famed Paradise "boom boom room." Poor Connor was blissfully unaware in the background, playing his ukulele for the other contestants.

Now, Maurissa only has eyes for Riley—so Connor hitched a plane ride back home to Nashville, Tennessee.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb

Abigail from Matt's season was the lucky lady who received the first date card, and she chose Noah from Tayshia's season. After a cute dinner and piñata-smashing combo date, the couple got serious. A quick on-again, off-again moment ended with an emotional conversation about better communication (and some deep thoughts on Noah's part), but it seems like these two are back together and happier than ever!

Grocery Joe and Serena Pitt

Poor Grocery Joe. The guy from Becca's season spent most of the episode upset about his breakup with Kendall Long, who he met on BiP season 5. Luckily, after a pep talk from BiP icon Wells Adams, Serena from Matt's season was there to distract him.

Their relationship seems to be going well so far—even with Kendall back on the beach to throw a wrench in things. Will it last?

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin

Okay, let's recap: Aaron Clancy dates Tammy Ly. Tammy dumps Aaron for Thomas. Then, Thomas dumps Tammy for Becca.

Now that that's all sorted out, Thomas and Becca might just be the next couple to watch on the beach. Their date went pretty well, according to Becca: "I feel like we hit it off, and I'm just interested to see where it goes," she told Tammy. "At the end of the day, if he picks me after going out with you, then I'll know for sure. But if not, who am I to stand in the way of a connection?" Good question.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin

After Kenny's daring entrance, he was sure to be a hit on the beach. Lots of ladies were clamoring for his attention, but he only had eyes for Mari from Matt's season. Even after Kenny went on a few other dates (Tia, Demi, etc.), Mari found her way right back to his side on a comfy Paradise couch. Love triangle square? Never heard of it!

Brendan Morais and Pieper James

It seems like there really is some truth behind all those Brendan and Pieper James rumors flying around! After a quick sidebar date with Demi, Brendan originally settled down with Natasha. But when Pieper arrived on the beach, everything changed for Brendan. After basically admitting to using Natasha to make sure he stuck around long enough to meet up with Pieper, Brendan became this season's next villain (natch).

