Official Auctions Inc. Joins MarkNet Alliance Auction Network

The auction franchise provides industry-leading technology and resources to nearly 70 companies across the country

SHAWNEE, Kan., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Official Auctions Inc., established in 1998, specializes in the sale of all types of real estate as well as government, corporate, institutional, fleet and personal assets ranging from heavy equipment to business liquidations and estate sales. Based in Shawnee and brokered through Keller Williams Legacy Partners, the company conducts online auctions primarily in Kansas City and in the Midwest. Official Auctions Inc. is proud to announce a partnership with the national auction network, MarkNet Alliance, allowing them to expand their auction services across the United States.

"Official Auctions is about creating marketplace solutions. We choose business partners that allow us to provide not only auction services, but also traditional real estate and development services based on what a specific client needs. It's a broad scope because we serve clients who hold many different asset types in different locations. And they may have assets at different stages of the real estate life cycle, from incentives and financing to long term hold to liquidation," says Wes Schlobohm, president of Official Auctions Inc. "Our service is to make it simple for them to handle all of their needs and get the most value from their assets, anywhere around the world. When we partner with Keller Williams Realty International and MarkNet Alliance, there's really no place that's too far," he says.

The company's most popular ongoing sale is held on the third Tuesday of every month at the municipal Vehicle Impound Facility in Kansas City, MO. Three to five hundred vehicles are sold there every month.

For more information, visit www.oaikc.com , call 913-703-5150 or email staff@oaiauctions.com

Media Contact: Taylor Kent, 913-703-7135, taylor@oaiauctions.com

