It’s Official: Amazon Just Revealed Its Most Popular Products from Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Amazon
Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but there’s a good chance you still have some holiday shopping to check off your list. If you’re not sure where to start, you can get inspired by Amazon shoppers around the world. The retailer just revealed its most popular products from the holiday season so far, and you’re going to want to snag them before it’s too late.
The list includes top products since Amazon began its Holiday Dash deals in mid-October, along with a separate breakdown of Black Friday and Cyber Monday best sellers. Spanning categories including home, beauty, electronics, and toys, plenty of products that you’d expect to make the list were featured, like iRobot Roomba vacuums, 23andMe DNA kits, and the latest Echo Dot. Amazon’s best-selling pillow set was also an incredibly popular buy over the holiday weekend.
RELATED: This Top-Rated Robot Vacuum with Thousands of 5-Star Ratings Is 40% Off on Amazon Right Now
Other highlights from Amazon’s list of top-selling products include liquid eyeliner from Lady Gaga's makeup brand and the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, the latter of which gives you a salon-worthy blowout at home. The hair tool has a whopping 92,000 five-star reviews, so it’s no wonder that shoppers call it “life-changing.” The best part? It’s still discounted by 25 percent right now.
When it comes to toys and games, you might be surprised to find that one of the top picks is a nostalgic activity. The Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic is an upgraded version of the original one from the 1980s, so it’s great for kids and adults alike. Even this Amazon-exclusive version of Connect 4 made the list — customers say it’s fun for all ages, making it the perfect choice for family game nights.
Below, check out the rest of Amazon’s most popular products of the holiday season so far. If you shop soon, you might be lucky enough to score some of these best-selling items on sale.
Best-Selling Home Products
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $279.99)
Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Plush Gel Pillow, $29.99–$44.99 (orig. $39.99–$59.99)
Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robotic Vacuum, $349.99 (orig. $599.99)
BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Star Projector, $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
Black+Decker 20V Max Cordless Drill, $39 (orig. $45.04)
Best-Selling Smart Home Devices
Amazon
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $27.99 (orig. $39.99)
All-New Echo Dot 4th Gen, $28.99 (orig. $49.99)
Amazon Smart Plug, $24.99
Echo Show 5, $44.99 (orig. $89.99)
Ring Video Doorbell, $99.99
Blink Mini Plug-In Smart Security Cameras, $49.98 for two (orig. $64.99)
Best-Selling Health and Beauty Products
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $44.99 (orig. $59.99)
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $34.95 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test, $129 (orig. $199)
NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Eye Shadow Palette, $14.18–$18 (orig. $18)
Best-Selling Toys, Games, and Books
Amazon
Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic Retro Toy, $12.82 (orig. $19.99)
Barack Obama's A Promised Land, $19.99–$28.57
Exploding Kittens Card Game, $19.99
Rocketbook Panda Planner, $27.75 (orig. $37)
Connect 4 Strategy Board Game, $11.99
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.