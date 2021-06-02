Official: 2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June, will come with 190 hp TSI engine

The India launch of the 2021 Skoda Octavia has been confirmed for 10 June. In a tweet published this morning, Skoda India brand director Zac Hollis confirmed the new Octavia " originally slated for an end-April launch " will finally be launched next week. In view of the terrifying spike in COVID-19 cases across India, Skoda decided to delay the launch of the new-generation Octavia, which is one of four models the company has lined up for the Indian market in 2021.

The previous-generation Skoda Octavia was discontinued before BS6 emission norms came into force in 2020, and the Octavia nameplate has been missing from the company's India portfolio ever since.

Announcing the decision to delay the launch of the new Octavia early in April, Hollis had said, "Sometimes, it's important to take a pause and come back stronger. We at Skoda Auto have postponed the launch of the all-new Skoda Octavia until the current situation improves. We will keep you updated on the launch developments. Stay safe and let us do our part to fight this virus."

Production of the new Octavia has already begun in India. The first unit of the 2021 Skoda Octavia rolled out of the company's facility in Shendra, Aurangabad, at the start of April.

To recap, the new Skoda Octavia will be available only with a petrol engine option at the time of launch. However, Skoda has previously said it would evaluate demand for diesels in the higher segments and could potentially bring back diesel engine options for its larger offerings including the Octavia.

While Skoda has confirmed the new Octavia will get the 190hp, 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine at launch, more engine options are likely to be offered going forward. Just like the previous Octavia " which was also available with a smaller 1.4-litre TSI engine " the new Octavia, too, is likely to receive a 150hp, 1.5-litre TSI (which will power the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun) sometime down the road as a more affordable alternative. As was the case with the outgoing Octavia, the new Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI is expected to be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 2.0 TSI is likely to get a seven-speed DSG automatic.

New Skoda Octavia prices are expected to be in the range of Rs 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom).

