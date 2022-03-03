OfficeTogether Launches Employee Location Compliance Feature Ahead of 2022 US Tax Season

Provides employers with the necessary technology to better manage tax and compliance regulations for their globally dispersed workforces

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / OfficeTogether , a workplace collaboration platform purpose-built for the hybrid office, announced its employee location status feature, providing hybrid companies with a non-invasive tool to better maintain employee location records to remain compliant with local and international tax laws and regulations.

"Employees already share in-office, remote, and vacation statuses on the OfficeTogether platform, so it's a natural product extension to input your work location." said Amy Yin, OfficeTogether's Founder & CEO, "This feature solves yet another new compliance to-do for human resource administrators transitioning their offices to modern hybrid workplaces. We recognize that providing teams with the best of both in-person and remote work isn't an easy task. OfficeTogether continues to be your expert partner in this journey."

OfficeTogether's employee location compliance feature allows employees to input where they are working from at any given time, helping employers to better track an employee's working location for tax and compliance purposes. Currently, employees manually enter their country or state location. In the next iteration of the feature, employees can opt to have their location automatically detected by their computer's IP address.

The feature was built specifically for OfficeTogether's first customer, Tide , a London-based business banking platform. The company was actively seeking a means of staying compliant with relevant tax laws and regulations while also continuing to support its flexible remote working policy.

"Similar to other companies accustoming themselves to new ways of working, we had to find a way to preserve our culture of happy employees while at the same time continue meeting our regulatory responsibilities and stringent security standards." shared Liza Haskell, the Chief Administrative Officer of Tide. "OfficeTogether was central in making this happen through the multiple customer-feedback iterations and the great features the team built for us, including functionality to invite their work buddies or teammates for a collaborative day at the office. The feature boosted workplace cohesion and employee interaction when it was at an all-time low due to social isolation constraints and also allowed Tide to collect the necessary data to enforce our internal work arrangements. It was a classical win-win situation."

Beyond monitoring employee location statuses, administrators use the OfficeTogether platform to create a desk and meeting room reservations, track daily health check responses, manage employee vaccine and COVID protocols, and analyze real-time office attendance and space usage data. Employees rely on the platform to collaborate with their hybrid and remote-first teammates using a suite of social tools built with a dispersed workforce in mind.

Feature Highlights:

Employees can easily set, edit, and update their work location status in their employee profile on the OfficeTogether platform.

Office administrators can request employees to update their work location in real-time and download a report to view updated and accurate location data.

Additionally, administrators can opt to cross-check employees' self-reported location data with the locations of employees' IP addresses.

About OfficeTogether: OfficeTogether is a workplace collaboration platform purpose-built for the hybrid office. We empower teams to bring their people back together, flexibly, at the office. Manage desk and room booking, in-person collaboration and team scheduling, COVID vaccine tracking and compliance, and hybrid events all from the OfficeTogether platform.

