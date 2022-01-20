New offices for town of sexsmith

After years of overcrowding, Town of Sexsmith will pursue new office space for its administrative team.

This Monday, town council decided it would make an offer on the former RBC Bank building on main street.

According to one quote received, the renovations to the former RBC building would be $50,605; the building is listed for sale at $319,000. An additional quote for renovations is still expected, said Rachel Wueschner, town chief administration officer (CAO).

If the sale is completed, council will go back to using the chambers in the current town office, and it will add to the additional needed meeting spaces the town needs along with storage options, said Kate Potter, Sexsmith mayor.

She explained that the council chambers in the town office has been taken over as administrative office space.

The CAO said that the town is currently renting storage space for wellness department, so storage space is currently a need as well for the town.

Other options were also given to council.

Currently, council uses the community centre for council meetings and Wueschner says there is the potential to make the community centre a permanent spot for the council chambers -- if the community centre board was in favour.

The rental costs for a council chamber there would be $1,200 per month.

But Mayor Potter noted that if the town continues to lock down the community centre for ongoing council meetings, it takes away one possible rental space for the community.

“If we were to buy that RBC building, down the road in a few years I would probably be interested in building onto the back a council area,” said Coun. Jonathan Siggelkow at Monday’s council meeting.

“I really do think the RBC building is a really good opportunity.”

“The intent of this is actually to make sure that we have a long-term solution that allows us both to have office space, but also a more permanent home again for council chambers,” said Potter.

Another option suggested by town administration was to add three more offices to the current town office building. The renovation would cost about $21,394 and would remove the large meeting space and council chamber, which are both being used as office space currently, but the current town office renovations were mostly seen as a short term solution by council.

Watch for further details in a future Town & Country News.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News