The Office's Steve Carell teams up with Spider-Man star on Broadway

Dominique Charriau - Getty Images

Former The Office star Steve Carell has landed his debut role on Broadway, with the actor set to lead a revival of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.

According to Variety, the 1897 play follows Sonya and her uncle Vanya as they manage their family farm. Their lives are changed, however, when Sonya's ailing father and his wife move in, with the family forced to face some hard truths.

Carell will be joined in the production by Spider-Man’s Alfred Molina and The Good Place's William Jackson Harper, as well as Alison Pill, Mia Katigbak, Anika Noni Rose and Jayne Houdyshell.

Dominique Charriau - Getty Images

Related: The Office star joins Jennifer Garner in Netflix comedy

Also part of the production is Lila Neugebauer, who's on directing duties, with the script penned by Heidi Schreck.

The production will take place at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater, with previews beginning on April 2, 2024, before the full run starts on April 24, 2024. Carell will play the titular character, with further casting set to be announced soon.

Tickets for the Broadway show will go on sale here on December 8.

Of course, the actor played Michael Scott on The Office for six years before reprising his role in the finale, though it remains unclear if he will return for the rumoured reboot.

Co-creator Greg Daniels recently addressed all the speculation, urging fans to temper their expectation. At least for the time being.

NBC Universal

Related: The Office gets Australian reboot with female-led cast

“Well, I think that it's very speculative,” he said of the reports while chatting with Collider for Prime Video's Upload. “The fact that it blew up based on one line in a puck piece was cool in the sense that the fans still care a lot. But the thing I would say is, when there's something to announce, I will definitely announce it.”

The creator had previously outlined his vision for a continuation, explaining to Collider: “It would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way [The] Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars.”

Story continues

Uncle Vanya will hit Broadway in April 2024.

You Might Also Like