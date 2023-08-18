Offices giant IWG plans to create ‘series of 15-minute cities’ as it announces Battersea hybrid workspace

Mark Dixon IWG (IWG)

The boss of offices giant IWG said “more and more workers want to live in a 15-minute city”, as the firm’s Regus arm announced a new flexible 5,500 sq ft workspace in Battersea.

The business said the new office is part of a “series” of 15-minute cities that IWG is establishing across London, and comes just days after it reported a surge in demand for workspace in the suburbs, as demand in typically popular locations like the City cools. IWG hopes to add as many of 1,000 new locations to its network this year to serve the growing number of hybrid workers in the capital.

The Battersea office is set to open in the fourth quarter of the year.

Mark Dixon, CEO & founder of IWG, said: “With people working locally and skipping the long, pricey commute to London’s city centre, local amenities, businesses and retail outlets across Wandsworth will receive a boost.”

“The need for high quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal.

“More and more workers want to live in a 15 minute city – where everything they need, including where they work, is within 15 minutes of their home and our continued expansion in the capital is progress in making this a reality for Londoners.”

Last week, Dixon told the Standard that there was a risk of London becoming “just a city for the wealthy”. The firm also revealed last week that revenue in the first half of 2023 rose 14% to £1.5 billion, while gross profits were up 37% to £297 million.

IWG says that hybrid working can lead to savings of up to £8,200 per employee.