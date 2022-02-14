Premier Heather Stefanson not in favour of using federal Emergencies Act in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says she is not in favour of using federal legislation that could help quell various protests and blockades happening in the province and across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a meeting Monday to consult Canada's premiers on invoking the Emergencies Act.

"The sweeping effects and signals associated with the never-before-used Emergencies Act are not constructive here in Manitoba, where caution must be taken against overreach and unintended negative consequences," Stefanson later said in a statement.

"This ultimate federal legislation should only be considered on a measured and proportional basis, in locations where it is truly needed."

Stefanson said her government is relying on advice from law enforcement and Manitoba justice officials on how to handle ongoing protests outside the province's legislative building and at the border crossing at Emerson, Man.

"I emphasize the importance of following the advice of our specially trained and professional enforcement personnel, who continue to work tirelessly on the situations in Emerson and in Winnipeg. Full tactical control over law operational action must and will remain in their capable hands," she said.

Manitoba RCMP said investigators are speaking with organizers of a blockade in an attempt to open a lane and allow vehicles to cross the border on both sides.

Access to the Emerson port has been blocked since Thursday morning, when protesters parked farm equipment, semi-trailers and other vehicles about two kilometres north of the border. It was a show of solidarity for similar blockades in Ottawa and across the country calling for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

Mounties said there were about 75 vehicles involved in the blockade as of this past weekend.

Protesters have been allowing emergency vehicles, including police vehicles, as well as some agriculture transports to pass through the blockade.

Police said there have been no arrests and no tickets have been issued.

Officers from the Emerson and Morris RCMP detachments have been at the blockade since it started, and have received assistance from other police units throughout the province.

Manitoba's transportation minister said he spoke with his federal counterpart over the weekend about economic impacts the blockade is having on the trucking industry.

"They're losing a lot of money in this blockade and there is a lot of independent truckers losing valuable time and money and they have to feed their families," Doyle Piwniuk said during a press conference.

The Canada Border Services Agency urged travellers to use ports in Boissevain and Sprague, Man., or at North Portal in Saskatchewan.

Because there are other border crossings available, Piwniuk said officials and police continue to speak with the protesters at the Emerson crossing.

"We want to diffuse the situation, but at the same time we want to make sure that we work with our justice department. We don’t want our transportation corridors to be blocked any longer."

Stefanson said the protesters have been heard and it is time for the demonstrations to end.

"We respect democratic, peaceful and lawful protests. But respect for the freedoms and legal rights of others is equally important in our peaceful and democratic society," she said.

"Unlawful action — blockades that disrupt borders and critical infrastructure and impair trade, jobs and our economy, or that unduly infringe the rights of neighbours and communities — cannot be tolerated."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.

Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

